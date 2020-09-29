Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israelis jam Jerusalem streets over bill to curb protests

The measures have closed schools, malls, restaurants and hundreds of businesses. The lockdown was initially slated to be lifted on Oct. 11, after the three-week autumn holiday season, but in a radio interview on Tuesday, Israel's health minister said the nationwide shutdown would likely be extended.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:54 IST
Israelis jam Jerusalem streets over bill to curb protests

Hundreds of Israeli motorists protested in Jerusalem on Tuesday against a proposed measure to curtail public demonstrations during the current nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. A large convoy of cars clogged the streets surrounding the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and scores of people also demonstrated in a square outside the building as lawmakers debated a measure that would effectively clamp down on the weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence.

The demonstrations in central Jerusalem have drawn thousands each week for the past several months, the largest sustained protests against Netanyahu in nearly a decade. Many of the cars in Tuesday's motorcade were festooned with Israeli or black flags, one of the symbols of the protest movement. The Israeli government imposed a second countrywide lockdown ahead of the Jewish High Holidays earlier this month in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Protests have been permitted, but influential ultra-Orthodox lawmakers have fumed over restrictions on prayers while the mass demonstrations have kept up. The demonstrators have called on Netanyahu to resign, saying he is unfit to serve while on trial for corruption charges and accusing him of bungling his management of the coronavirus crisis and economic damage it has caused.

Netanyahu has said the protests must end due to public health concerns. But protesters say he is using the crisis as a pretext to muzzle them. Israel announced the lockdown earlier this month and tightened it last week in response to one of the world's most severe coronavirus outbreaks. The measures have closed schools, malls, restaurants and hundreds of businesses.

The lockdown was initially slated to be lifted on Oct. 11, after the three-week autumn holiday season, but in a radio interview on Tuesday, Israel's health minister said the nationwide shutdown would likely be extended. “There is no scenario that in another 10 days we will lift everything and say 'it's all over, everything is ok,'" Yuli Edelstein told Israel Radio. He said the Health Ministry was prepared for the possibility of a surge in new cases, and that “reopening of the economy and our lives will be gradual and slow." Israel, a country of 9 million people, has recorded over 233,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,500 deaths from the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry said Tuesday the country has for the first time surpassed the U.S., one of the world's worst hit countries, in per capita daily coronavirus deaths.

While Israel garnered praise for its swift response to the arrival of the pandemic in the spring, the country reopened its economy too quickly in May and infections have skyrocketed since then..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala homestay owner, two others in serious condition after consuming spurious liquor

Three people including the owner of a homestay, who allegedly consumed spurious liquor on September 26, are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Ernakulam district, police said on Tuesday. While one person...

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

With speculations rife about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the state, two Karnataka ministers said on Tuesday they were ready to accept any decision taken by the BJP leadership. According to sources close to Chief Minister B...

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his hea...

Botswana extends emergency measures to combat virus

Botswana has extended its state of emergency for a further six months to combat the spread of COVID-19. The southern African country will maintain several restrictions, including limits to international travelers and tourism, in contrast to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020