Gradual decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana: official

Saying that economic activity is not taking place on a large-scale in Hitec City or Cyberabad, the IT hub in the city, despite the low number of cases being reported there, Rao appealed to the people and IT-related companies to resume their business activities by following necessary precautions in their offices. The Covid positivity rate in the state stood at only four per cent as of Tuesday, he said, pointing out that it was at its peak in June at 23 per cent.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:58 IST
There has been a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana due to the efforts of the government and the precautions being taken by people, a state health official said on Tuesday. "In the coming days, major public places may open up.We are witnessing up to 98 per cent of pre-COVID normal life in Telangana, especially GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and Hyderabad limits...

Cases are gradually declining....This is a very good development," state Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao told reporters here. The decline in cases started in September in the state and at present, only about 300-350 infections are being reported on a daily basis in the GHMC now, he said.

Observing that the population of GHMC is about one crore, Rao said 300-350 cases is very low. The case infection rate or'R nought' (the number of people a COVID positive person can infect) is less than 0.5 in GHMC and less than 0.8 in the remaining districts of the state, he said.

Recalling that positive cases were reported heavily in districts in the state in the first week of September, he said all districts, except two-three, are now reporting low numbers. He said over 10,000 tests, out of the total 55,000 samples tested every day in the state, are conducted in GHMC.

Efforts to check the virus spread in the state have been successful in the state due to the steps taken by the government and the preventive measures adopted by the people during the last seven months, he said. Saying that economic activity is not taking place on a large-scale in Hitec City or Cyberabad, the IT hub in the city, despite the low number of cases being reported there, Rao appealed to the people and IT-related companies to resume their business activities by following necessary precautions in their offices.

The Covid positivity rate in the state stood at only four per cent as of Tuesday, he said, pointing out that it was at its peak in June at 23 per cent. It was nine per cent, five per cent, 15 per cent, 23 per cent, 13 per cent, seven per cent and four per cent in March, April, May, June, July, August and September respectively.

As many as 15,16,796 tests were conducted till September 29 since thebeginning of the month, he said. Referring to comments that testing is low in Telangana, he saidtests per million population in the state was 79,206 as of September 29. It was 54,850 in the country.

The recovery rate in the state was 83.84 per cent, while it was 82.96 per cent in the country. Rao said the recovery rate in almost 22 states in the country is less than that of Telangana.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59, while fatality rate is at 1.57 per cent at the national level, he said. The bed occupancy in government hospitals in the state as of September 29 was 25.40 per cent and almost 74 per cent beds are vacant.

The bed occupancy in private hospitals was 34.56 per cent.However, about 50 per cent of these beds are occupied by those from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,he added.

