HP reports 290 fresh COVID-19 cases, infection tally now 14,748; death toll rises to 179

As many as 290 more people, including Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,748, while three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 179. Goswami said in a Facebook post that she had met Sandeepni Bharadwaj in Delhi six days ago. After getting information that Bhardwaj had tested positive, she got herself tested as well, and the report came as positive for COVID-19, she added.

The Rajya Sabha member further stated that she had isolated herself at home and requested all those who had come in her contact to isolate themselves and follow the rules and guidelines of the Health department. Meanwhile, two COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Kangra and one was from Shimla, the Health department data showed.

Kangra has so far reported 44 deaths, followed by 32 in Shimla, 27 in Solan, 25 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 in Una, 10 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur. A total of 364 patients recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, pushing the number of recoveries to 10,971. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the Health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 3,573 active COVID-19 cases. PTI DJI IJT.