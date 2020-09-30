Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. * Canada's federal authorities and its two biggest provinces promised new measures to combat a second wave that is notching up as many cases as during the pandemic's peak in April.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World Bank President David Malpass said he was seeking board approval for a $12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure vaccine doses, as part of the $160 billion coronavirus aid financing pledged by the bank.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Italy is likely to extend a state of emergency to help keep the health crisis under control, a senior official said.

* Finland and Poland slapped new curfews on bars and restaurants, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country would restrict the size of gatherings and fine people who flout tracking rules. * Hundreds of junior Spanish doctors took to the streets of Barcelona to demand better working conditions as they struggle against a second wave of infections.

AMERICAS * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

* Walt Disney said on Tuesday it will lay off roughly 28,000 employees, mostly at its U.S. theme parks, where attendance has been crushed by the pandemic, especially in California where Disneyland remains closed. * New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

* Canada's federal authorities and its two biggest provinces promised new measures to combat a second wave that is notching up as many cases as during the pandemic's peak in April. * Colombia will extend a selective quarantine for the duration of October.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's coronavirus case tally surged to 6.23 million after it reported 80,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel's parliament approved a government-backed edict on Wednesday likely to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

* Results from an early safety study showed Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate appeared safe and showed signs of working in older adults, researchers said. * Germany's CureVac NV said it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession has been more robust than expected, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said, though he added it could be about three years before the economy regains its full strength.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mustafizur regrets IPL miss after postponement of Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman rues missing out on playing in the IPL and the perks that come with it after the postponement of his national teams tour of Sri Lanka amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Pre...

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alle...

Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most ...

PM Modi has directed strictest action against Hathras culprits: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji spoke to me over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020