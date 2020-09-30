Left Menu
Ukraine reports record daily high of 4,027 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:46 IST
Ukraine registered a record 4,027 cases of new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 3,833 new cases reported on Sept. 26.

The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in September above 3,000, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 208,959 cases were registered in Ukraine as of Sept. 30, with 4,129 deaths.

