FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to do everything in her power to avoid another national lockdown, while the Slovak and Czech governments were set to declare states of emergency as Europe seeks to contain the second wave.

EUROPE * Britain's parliamentary Speaker reprimanded the government for disregarding the House of Commons with its COVID-19 measures.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the British government would do all it could to save jobs, as restrictions lead to warnings over unemployment levels and a furlough scheme ends next month. * There are no signs yet of a fall in infection rates that would justify the removal of restrictions in Dublin, Ireland's chief medical officer said.

* Romania's spike exceeded 2,000 new daily cases and Belgium's death toll crossed 10,000. AMERICAS

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. * Canada's federal authorities and its two biggest provinces promised new measures to combat a second wave notching up as many cases as during the April peak.

* Colombia will extend a selective quarantine for the duration of October. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japanese health workers are snubbing the government's real-time COVID-19 database, with just 40% of medical institutions using it. * Australia's hotspot of Victoria state maintained its steady downward trend in new infections as states began easing internal border closures.

* Thailand is expected to have 50,000 foreign tourists in the fourth quarter, down 99.5% from a year earlier, as it tries to gradually reopen to visitors. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The physician heading a Phase III clinical trial in Pakistan for a Chinese vaccine candidate has urged people to volunteer. * Russia has clinched a deal with Egypt to supply it with 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

* Oxford University will study whether the world's best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, is an effective treatment. * Lonza is confident that U.S. and Swiss plants it is building to help make Moderna's vaccine candidate will be ready for commercial production this year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks fell and safer assets, such as the yen and dollar, found buyers after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate and rising COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys boosted China's markets.

* Saudi Arabia's economy shrank by 7% in the second quarter, while unemployment hit a record high of 15.4%. * Britain suffered a record collapse in economic output in the second quarter, though the decline was slightly smaller than first estimated.

* German retail sales rose much more than expected in August, raising hopes that household spending will power a strong recovery in the third quarter.