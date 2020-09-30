J&K extends lockdown in containment zones till Oct 8

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday extended lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones till October 8, an official spokesperson said. The State Executive Committee had issued guidelines on August 30 to extend lockdown in containment zones till September 30 and reopening of some more activities in areas outside the red zones.

Now, it has ordered that the said guidelines will continue to remain valid till October 8, the spokesperson said. The union territory recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities due to the coronavirus to 1,181, while 975 new cases pushed the infection tally to 75,070, officials said.

Eleven of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu and six from the Valley, they added..