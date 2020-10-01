FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.

EUROPE * Infections are accelerating in parts of the UK, England's chief medic said, while PM Boris Johnson cautioned that a tougher lockdown could follow if people did not obey rules imposed to contain a second wave.

* The Dutch government reversed course on its long-held position against recommending the use of face masks in public places. * The British government defused a rebellion over its sweeping powers to introduce coronavirus restrictions, promising angry lawmakers more say over the introduction over any new national measures.

* The Balearic Islands' regional authorities decided to impose new restrictions on the tourism hotspot city of Ibiza. AMERICAS

* U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said it is time for countries to start using money from their national COVID-19 response to help fund a global vaccine plan. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's federal government allowed states to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner, as well as movie theatres, even as cases continue to rise daily. * Australia's hotspot of Victoria state maintained its steady downward trend in new infections as states began easing internal border closures.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa will not allow tourists from countries with higher infection and death rates, including Britain, the United States and France, to enter when its borders open up on Oct. 1, ministers said.

* Russia has clinched a deal with Egypt to supply it with 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19, showed no benefit in prevention, according to a study. * Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

* Oxford University will study whether the world's best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, is an effective treatment. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Britain suffered a record collapse in economic output in the second quarter, though the decline was slightly smaller than first estimated. * Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.8%, the highest in at least eight years as the pandemic kept the labor market under severe pressure.

* India is staring at a ballooning fiscal deficit as the coronavirus shrinks jobs and hits tax collection. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sriraj Kalluvila)