FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Germany issued coronavirus warnings for Belgium and much of France, while a study showed the prevalence of infections in England is much higher than August-end but there are signs that the growth in infection rate is slowing.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

* Russia confirmed its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday as authorities reported 8,945 new infections, pushing the national total to 1,185,231. * Slovakia had 797 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a record daily tally for a second straight day, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on his Facebook page on Thursday.

* Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases. * Hungary will extend its border closures to fight the spread of the pandemic until the end of October, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Thursday.

* Germany declared regions in 11 European countries to be areas where there was an elevated risk of exposure to the coronavirus, while existing warnings about parts of Belgium were extended to cover the entire country. AMERICAS

* Mexico's confirmed cases rose to 743,216 on Wednesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,646. * Cuba said on Wednesday it was lifting a curfew and partial lockdown in Havana, in place since Sept. 1. to contain a second wave of the virus.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress on COVID-19 relief legislation, and the House of Representatives postponed a vote on a $2.2-trillion Democratic coronavirus plan to allow more time for a bipartisan deal to come together. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reported 4,174 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 291,182, official data showed. * India's tally of COVID-19 infections increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning and deaths by 1,181 to 98,678.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates saw on Wednesday its highest daily total of coronavirus infections since the start of the outbreak, with 1,100 new cases.

* South Africa will not allow tourists from countries with higher infection and death rates, including Britain, the United States and France, to enter when its borders open up on Oct. 1, ministers said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine study and will look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists.

* Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19, showed no benefit in prevention, according to a study. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes lifted global markets into what is set to be an explosive fourth quarter on Thursday, though an all-day outage on Tokyo's Nikkei meant it wasn't exactly a smooth start. * Britain suffered a record collapse in economic output in the second quarter, though the decline was slightly smaller than first estimated.

* Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.8%, the highest in at least eight years. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath, Milla Nissi and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)