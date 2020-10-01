Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIDER IMAGE-The faces of India's coronavirus pandemic as deaths hit 100,000

“If he would have been diagnosed on time in his own native place, he would have surely survived,” Asim said. Rekha Khandait’s 58-year-old husband Jayant is one of more than 200 police officers who died from the virus in the western state of Maharashtra alone.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:32 IST
WIDER IMAGE-The faces of India's coronavirus pandemic as deaths hit 100,000

Eight months after the novel coronavirus arrived in India, the number of deaths from the disease is due to cross 100,000 imminently. Nearly 6.5 million people have been infected in total, second only to the number in the United States. Reuters met and interviewed relatives of 30 people who died of the virus in India, from coastal Kerala on the country's southern tip to the Himalayan region of Kashmir in the north.

The 30 victims were ordinary people from all walks of life, and included police officers and doctors on the frontlines of the fight against the virus. In what is still a conservative and developing country, some of the relatives said they faced ostracism after their loved ones caught the virus. Others said they have suffered from depression and money troubles. All said more could have been done to save the people who died.

LIFE AFTER Javed Ali, a 42-year-old doctor in India’s capital New Delhi, died in July. His wife, Hena Kausar, also a doctor and now the sole carer for their two children, said she doesn’t know what she will do without him.

“Our whole life has changed,” she said. “I still want to be a doctor (but) I have to choose between my job and kids.” Nineteen-year-old student Fardeen Khan was orphaned after his mother Noor Jahan died in June. His father had died in 2018.

“I have no financial support now,” he said. “I have no job” Some relatives said they found the reaction from authorities and neighbours after their bereavements difficult to bear.

Sunita Patil’s husband Vivek, a 46-year-old music teacher, died suddenly at home in Mumbai before a bed at a local hospital became available. The next morning, she said, municipal workers came to the house shouting for them to come outside to be taken to a quarantine centre. “They were not sensitive to the fact that there has been a death in the family just a day back, and we are in mourning,” she said.

Nadeem Akhtar’s sister Shabana Ahmed, a 52-year-old architect, died in New Delhi in April. “What really upsets me more than the healthcare system was the behaviour of society,” he said.

“My sister’s neighbourhood boycotted her family. There was no emotional or moral support even after her death. Society failed us.” CHANCES MISSED

India’s rudimentary healthcare system has at times struggled to cope with the huge number of coronavirus cases. Many of the victims' relatives said there were missed opportunities to cure the infected.

Jamal Khan, a 41-year-old farmer, developed a fever in August in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh state, India's most populous. His brother, Asim, said local doctors failed to realise he was COVID-positive. It was only when he was transferred to Delhi, ten days after he first became ill, that he was diagnosed.

By then, his lungs were badly damaged, and he died soon after, according to Asim. “If he would have been diagnosed on time in his own native place, he would have surely survived,” Asim said.

Rekha Khandait’s 58-year-old husband Jayant is one of more than 200 police officers who died from the virus in the western state of Maharashtra alone. She was one of several people who said a lack of oxygen contributed to the death. “I can’t believe that six months have passed, she said. “I still haven’t told our son yet about his death.”

Tilak Raj, a 38-year-old software engineer, said when his mother Krishna Devi was hospitalized, there was no oxygen in the ambulance. When they arrived at the hospital, the cylinder that was provided was empty in five minutes. “If we had a better health system, my mother would have survived,” he said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests

Construction workers began felling part of a German forest on Thursday so that a highway can be built despite efforts by around 150 environmental activists to stop them.Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest nort...

Malaysia expects U.S. import ban on second plantation firm, after FGV barred

Malaysia is anticipating the United States to ban the imports of another plantation firm, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP agency blocked entry of palm oil products from FGV Holdings over forced labour allegations. The CBP i...

Three of six people who raped an Assam woman arrested

Three of six people, who allegedly raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Search is on for the others,they said.The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti ...

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues; I've already begun such meetings: Singh.

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues Ive already begun such meetings Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020