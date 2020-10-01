(Eds: Repeating after incorporating content after wrong file was transmitted) Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS5 TN-CM-RATION CARD-SCHEME TN launches "One Nation, One Ration Card" plan, joins nation- wide portability Chennai: Facilitating inter and intra-state portability, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday launched the "One Nation One Ration Card Scheme" allowing beneficiaries to receive essential commodities from Public Distribution Outlets anywhere in Tamil Nadu and in other states that have already been integrated under the plan. .

MDS4 TN-PRESIDENT-GREETINGS(SLUG) TN CM, Dy CM, Stalin greet President Kovind on his birthday (Eds: Changing slug) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday. . MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 489 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday logged 489 fresh COVID-19 cases while four people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 525, a top Health department official said. .

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 2,214 new COVID-19 cases; eight deaths push toll to 1,135 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,214 new OVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,93,600, while the death toll rose to 1,135 with eight more fatalities. . MES2 PD-VIRUS-UNLOCK(COR SLUG) Pondy govt allows opening of theatres, schools under Centre's Unlock-5 guidelines Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Thursday said it would implement the Centre's guidelines under Unlock-5 to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones including opening of schools, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.