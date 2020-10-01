(Eds: Repeating after incorporating content after

Left Menu
MDS4 TN-PRESIDENT-GREETINGS(SLUG) TN CM, Dy CM, Stalin greet President Kovind on his birthday (Eds: Changing slug) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday.

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS5 TN-CM-RATION CARD-SCHEME TN launches "One Nation, One Ration Card" plan, joins nation- wide portability Chennai: Facilitating inter and intra-state portability, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday launched the "One Nation One Ration Card Scheme" allowing beneficiaries to receive essential commodities from Public Distribution Outlets anywhere in Tamil Nadu and in other states that have already been integrated under the plan.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 489 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday logged 489 fresh COVID-19 cases while four people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 525, a top Health department official said.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 2,214 new COVID-19 cases; eight deaths push toll to 1,135 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,214 new OVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,93,600, while the death toll rose to 1,135 with eight more fatalities. . MES2 PD-VIRUS-UNLOCK(COR SLUG) Pondy govt allows opening of theatres, schools under Centre's Unlock-5 guidelines Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Thursday said it would implement the Centre's guidelines under Unlock-5 to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones including opening of schools, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.PTI SS SS PTI PTI.

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's public sector hit with lawsuits for COVID-19 labor abuses

Repeats to additional subscribers By Fabio Teixeira and Alfredo MergulhaoRIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of local authorities and state-owned companies in Brazil are facing lawsuits accused of failing to protect wo...

Turkey cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they had neglected problems there for 30 years.Erd...
