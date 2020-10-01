Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland expects high daily numbers of COVID-19 to continue

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:02 IST
Poland expects high daily numbers of COVID-19 to continue

Poland's daily new coronavirus cases in the next two weeks may exceed 2000, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday, as the country reported a record in new COVID-19 infections.

"We have to expect an escalation of the pandemic. Our forecasts show that in the nearest future, I'm talking about the next two weeks, this figure will continue to be in the range of over 1500, even 2000 a day," Niedzielski told a news conference.

Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EU takes action over UK's blow to Brexit bill

The European Union launched a legal case against the United Kingdom on Thursday for undercutting their earlier divorce deal and a senior UK minister said differences remained in talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement.Controversy over the UK...

Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIA

Moscow knows about Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region independently of media reports, RIA cited Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fig...

Calvert-Lewin reborn as Everton's penalty-box poacher

Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the pitch at Goodison Park with a smile on his face and the match ball in his left hand. Another home game, another hat trick for the most talked-about striker in English soccer at the moment.That a first England ...

With IBC, non-repayment of loan no more an option and company ownership no more a divine right: CAG Murmu

The insolvency law has led to a significant behavioural shift among borrowers as non-repayment of loan is no more an option and ownership of a firm is no more a divine right, Comptroller Auditor General of India G C Murmu said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020