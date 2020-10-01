47 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Forty-seven fresh cases of COVID-19, including eight prison inmates, were reported here taking the number of active patients to 900 in the district on Thursday, officials said. With eight prisoners testing positive for the virus, a total of 649 cases have been detected so far inside jails in the district.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 2,047 sample results have been received of which 47 tested positive while 51 patients recovered. As many as 3,867 people have recovered from the virus in the district till now.