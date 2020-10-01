Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volunteers in Belarus get shots in virus vaccine trial

Belarus has started giving shots to volunteers in human trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which received Russian government approval in August but drew considerable criticism from experts, as it had only been tested on several dozen people.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST
Volunteers in Belarus get shots in virus vaccine trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belarus has started giving shots to volunteers in human trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which received Russian government approval in August but drew considerable criticism from experts, as it had only been tested on several dozen people. The first Belarusian volunteer received the first shot on Thursday in an outpatient clinic in Minsk, the country's capital.

The study that started earlier this month will take place in eight different medical facilities, Belarusian officials said, and 100 volunteers "will get the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the compound" developed in Russia. It wasn't immediately clear how many people will receive placebo shots. The vaccine was approved by the Russian government with much fanfare on Aug. 11, after early trials among 76 volunteers were completed. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally broke the news on national television and said one of his daughters had already been vaccinated, experienced slight side effects and developed antibodies.

The announcement prompted criticism from experts both at home and abroad, who said, in line with established scientific protocol, much broader studies among tens of thousands of people were needed to ensure the vaccine's safety and effectiveness before it is given widely. Russian health authorities announced advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 volunteers two weeks after it received government approval. Kirill Dmitriyev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the vaccine effort, said earlier this month that six or seven other countries may be involved in further studies of the shots.

Russian officials also mentioned that vaccination of risk groups, such as doctors and teachers, may be carried out "in parallel" — but it remains unclear whether it will be done as part of the studies. As of Thursday, Belarus has reported 78,631 confirmed coronavirus cases and 833 deaths. Belarus is one of the few countries in the world that didn't impose a lockdown and continued to hold mass public events during the pandemic.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron first since 1994, dismissed fears over the virus as "psychosis" and recommended drinking vodka to stay healthy, fueling public frustration. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow with assistance from Russia's Defense Ministry uses a different virus — the common cold-causing adenovirus — that's been modified to carry genes for the "spike" protein that coats the coronavirus, as a way to prime the body to recognize if a real COVID-19 infection comes along. That's a similar technology as vaccines being developed by China's CanSino Biologics and Britain's Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

In a report published in the journal Lancet last month, developers of the Russian vaccine said it appeared to be safe and prompted an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks. However, the authors noted that participants were only followed for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020