Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Its a day of grim milestones for 3 southern states

It was a day of grim COVID-19 milestones for three southern states on Thursday as the case load in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu crossed the seven lakh and six lakh marks respectively while Kerala saw its tally breaching two lakhs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:20 IST
COVID-19: Its a day of grim milestones for 3 southern states

It was a day of grim COVID-19 milestones for three southern states on Thursday as the case load in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu crossed the seven lakh and six lakh marks respectively while Kerala saw its tally breaching two lakhs. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the high virus caseload states in the country, Maharashtra and Karnataka being the others.

Kerala which received accolades from many for initially curbing the spread of the contagion has seen a rapid spike in the number of infections in September, causing concern. Incidentally, the virus surge went past six lakh in Karnataka on Wednesday, while Telangana is inching closer to the two lakh mark with the tally rising to 1,93,600.

However, both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have witnessed dip in the daily additions and active cases. AP's Covid-19 tally stood at 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The state, which had on many occasions reported 10,000 plus daily cases, went past the six lakh mark on September 17. The overall toll in the state touched 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities on Thursday, the government said.

The number of active cases was 57,858 in the state, which reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 12. Tamil Nadu, with an addition of 5,688 new infections, on Thursday, crossed six lakh cases while the toll mounted to 9,586 with 66 more deaths.

The tally of positive cases stood at 6,03,290, but the active cases were only 46,369, reflecting the high recovery rate achieved by the state, which reported its first positive case in March. Over a span of nearly three months, the state has added a whopping 5,00,569 cases after it had crossed the one lakh mark on July 3.

Tamil Nadu, which breached the five lakh cases on September 13, has added a little more than a lakh cases in the span of 17 days. Kerala, which has been witnessing a rapid spike in new cases in recent weeks, had crossed the one lakh mark on September 11, seven months after India's first case was reported from the state, when a Wuhan returned medical student tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The total cases touched 1.50 lakh on September 24 with the pace of the spread further increasing. While the Covid count touched 2,03,241, a total of 1,31,052 people have recovered, including 2,828 on Thursday.

The southern state had recorded in excess of 8,000 cases on Wednesday and Thursday..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020