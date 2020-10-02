Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris in danger of restaurant shutdown as coronavirus roars back

Paris is set to be placed on maximum COVID alert from as soon as Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, a move likely to force the closure of restaurants and bars and impose further restrictions on public life.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:01 IST
Paris in danger of restaurant shutdown as coronavirus roars back
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paris is set to be placed on maximum COVID alert from as soon as Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, a move likely to force the closure of restaurants and bars and impose further restrictions on public life. Veran said the wider Paris region had now passed all three of the government's criteria for being put on the highest level of alert. In the past 24 hours, the coronavirus infection rate had surpassed 250 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

"It is getting worse faster in Paris and its surrounds," Veran told a news conference. He said the government and Paris City Hall would take another look at the indicators on Sunday and act if there was no improvement. The situation, he said, was alarming in five other cities: Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

"The trajectory is deteriorating and this is putting stress on our healthcare system," Veran continued, though nationwide there was no short-term risk of hospitals being overwhelmed by an influx of coronavirus patients. French authorities reported a daily rise in new COVID-19 cases exceeding 13,000 again on Thursday. The virus has killed more than 32,000 people and infected over half a million in France.

For a city to be placed on maximum alert, the incidence rate must exceed 100 infections per 100,000 among elderly inhabitants and 250 per 100,000 among the general public, while at least 30% of intensive care beds are reserved for coronavirus patients. In this scenario, the government last month said bars and restaurants would be shut, gyms and sports halls closed, and private celebrations such as weddings and parties limited to 30 people if held in a public space.

Restaurants and bars were shut down for two weeks from last Monday in Marseille, the Mediterranean port city at the epicentre of the second wave, prompting protests and a legal challenge, which failed. Restaurateurs plan a protest on Friday in Paris in a bid to change the government's approach.

Veran said there were signs of the crisis easing in Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille, where earlier rounds of restrictions were imposed before Paris. France is now carrying out more than 1 million COVID tests each week. The government's free-for-all testing policy, however, has put the system under huge strain, with queues snaking out of laboratories and long delays for results.

This is now improving, Veran said, with laboratories now returning 75% results within 48 hours.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020