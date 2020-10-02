Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian state journalists among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine outside trial

Russian journalists working for two state-owned media outlets are among the first to be offered the new Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine outside of the framework of a clinical trial, according to one of the outlets and four employees. Russia began vaccinating members of the general public seen at high risk of coronavirus infection earlier this month, while separately launching a large-scale trial.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:30 IST
Russian state journalists among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine outside trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian journalists working for two state-owned media outlets are among the first to be offered the new Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine outside of the framework of a clinical trial, according to one of the outlets and four employees.

Russia began vaccinating members of the general public seen at high risk of coronavirus infection earlier this month, while separately launching a large-scale trial. So far about 400 people have received the jabs under that scheme, the health ministry said this week. The government last month published a list of jobs considered high risk, which included health workers, journalists and teachers.

With hundreds of potential COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of development around the world, Russia was the first country to license its vaccine for public use and alongside China has been deploying the shots before full efficacy trials are complete. Two journalists at the state-run RIA news agency and two at the Russian state television holding company VGTRK, which operates Russia-1 and Russia-24 news channels, told Reuters they had been offered a COVID-19 shot on a voluntary basis.

One of the RIA journalists said his impression was that the majority of his colleagues had declined the offer. One of the VGTRK journalists also said many of his colleagues declined. The RIA news agency confirmed the inoculation program. "We granted employees who constantly work from the office (not remotely), at events, and in the field, the option to receive a Sputnik V vaccination," it said in a statement.

RIA did not say how many employees received the vaccine and VGTRK did not respond to a request for comment. Both companies employ hundreds of people. At RIA and VGTRK headquarters in Moscow, media workers who spoke to Reuters said they had a basic medical check-up and coronavirus PCR and antibody tests.

In an interview with Reuters, the chief scientist behind the vaccine's development said people vaccinated outside of a trial undergo a less rigorous medical examination, though they can submit additional health data via an online platform. At the time of its registration, the vaccine had been tested officially on fewer than 100 volunteers as part of early-stage clinical trials. Late stage trials began last month, with the first volunteer of a 40,000-strong cohort vaccinated on Sept. 9.

(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously'

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing coronavirus restrictions. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puy...

Indian-origin shop owner banned in UK over tax offences

An Indian-origin convenience store owner in the UK has been handed a six-year ban from holding any company directorship over inaccurate tax returns submitted to the authorities. Pratikkumar Patel accepted a disqualification undertaking, a p...

India's active COVID-19 caseload remains below 10 lakh for 11th consecutive day: Govt

For the eleventh successive day, Indias active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Frid...

Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune; three detained

A local Shiv Sena leader was killed in a midnight attack by a group of motorbike-borne assailants here, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Senas youth wing - Yuva Sena - and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020