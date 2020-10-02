Left Menu
India's active COVID-19 caseload remains below 10 lakh for 11th consecutive day: Govt

Karnataka has contributed around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000. Also, 10 States and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala -- account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST
For the eleventh successive day, India's active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. With 78,877 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, according to data updated at 8 am.

"The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world," the ministry said. There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload. Maharashtra is leading the tally among states with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases, the ministry said.

Fourteen states and union territories, including Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim, have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, the ministry highlighted. A total of 81,484 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The ministry said that 78.07 per cent of the 81,484 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 new cases. Karnataka has contributed around 10,000 cases and Kerala follows with more than 8,000.

Also, 10 States and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala -- account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases, the ministry said. Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Further, 1,095 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been registered in the country in a span of 24 hours, 83.37 per cent of which were reported from 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 63,94,068 with 81,484 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 99,773  with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

