Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously'

“We really have to be careful,” she said. Like in most countries, the pandemic has devastated the tourism industry in the Philippines, which now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia at more than 314,000, with 5,504 deaths.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:47 IST
Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen 'cautiously'

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing coronavirus restrictions. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Friday that 35 local tourists, including seven from Manila, came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets. Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards, including tests showing a visitor is coronavirus-free.

The mountain city of Baguio, regarded as a summer hideaway for its pine trees, cool breeze and picturesque upland views, has been reopened to tourists only from its northern region, she told ABS-CBN News. Despite the urgent need to revive the tourism industry, it's being done “very slowly, cautiously,” she said, adding mayors and governors would have to approve the reopening of tourism spots. “We really have to be careful,” she said.

Like in most countries, the pandemic has devastated the tourism industry in the Philippines, which now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia at more than 314,000, with 5,504 deaths. In other developments from the Asia-Pacific region: — India's COVID-19 fatalities are closing on 100,000 with another 1,095 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The update by the Health Ministry on Friday raised India's death toll to 99,773. Its reported deaths are low for a country with nearly 1.4 billion people and more than 6.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, but experts say it may not be counting many deaths. The ministry also reported 81,484 new cases of infection on Friday. Total cases jumped from 1 million in mid-July to more than 6 million in less than two and a half months. New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru are the main urban centers of the infections, accounting for one in every seven confirmed cases and one in every five deaths in the country.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...

Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Google Arts Culture launched Be the Voices of Change via Postcards online exhibition on FridayOrganised in association with Kochi-based non-profit LetterFarms, the...

IPL 13: Everyone absorbed pressure very well, says Zaheer after triumph over Punjab

Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that players absorbed pressure very well in the game against Kings XI Punjab which the side won by 48 runs on Thursday. After losing a couple of early wickets, skipper Rohit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020