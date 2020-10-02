Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britons' concern about COVID rises to highest since May - ONS

The Office for National Statistics said 74% of adults were "very or somewhat worried about the effect of COVID-19 on their life right now", the highest proportion since restrictions started to ease in late May only to be tightened again recently. Polling took place from Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:19 IST
Britons' concern about COVID rises to highest since May - ONS
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Concern among people in Britain about the impact of COVID-19 on their everyday life has risen to its highest since the end of May following a tightening of government restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease. The Office for National Statistics said 74% of adults were "very or somewhat worried about the effect of COVID-19 on their life right now", the highest proportion since restrictions started to ease in late May only to be tightened again recently.

Polling took place from Sept. 24-Sept. 27, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on Sept. 22.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson sends birthday wishes to 'friend' Modi

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Work on Smart City project continues in Srinagar amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Srinagar administration has not lost its sight of the Smart City Project and the work on refurbishing buildings of historic importance and conservation of shrines of all faiths continues at a stable pace. In ...

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...

Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Google Arts Culture launched Be the Voices of Change via Postcards online exhibition on FridayOrganised in association with Kochi-based non-profit LetterFarms, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020