The Latest: Russia sees more than 9,000 new cases in a day

At the same time in Moscow, which has been reporting over 2,000 new cases a day since Monday, officials have recommended the elderly self-isolate at home and have extended upcoming school holidays by a week. On Thursday, Moscow's mayor also ordered employers to have 30 per cent of their staff work from home.

02-10-2020
The coronavirus outbreak in Russia continues its rapid growth, with the government reporting over 9,000 new confirmed cases on Friday but the Kremlin saying a second lockdown is not being discussed. The 9,412 new cases reported on Friday bring the country's total to over 1.19 million and mark the highest surge since late May. Russia currently has the fourth largest caseload in the world and has so far reported over 21,000 deaths.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday another lockdown is currently not being discussed in the government. At the same time in Moscow, which has been reporting over 2,000 new cases a day since Monday, officials have recommended the elderly self-isolate at home and have extended upcoming school holidays by a week.

On Thursday, Moscow's mayor also ordered employers to have 30 per cent of their staff work from home. "I hope that this measure will be enough to curb the rise of infections, and we won't have to make more difficult decisions," Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog..

