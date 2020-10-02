Russia to begin Phase III trials of second COVID-19 vaccine in Nov-Dec -TASS

Russia will begin Phase III trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November-December, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Friday.

Early-stage clinical trials for the vaccine were completed on Wednesday. (Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

