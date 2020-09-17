Navalny ally says Russian investigation would show Putin responsible for poisoning

Navalny ally says Russian investigation would show Putin responsible for poisoningReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:13 IST
An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that a proper Russian investigation would show that President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin and the security services were responsible for poisoning the politician. The comments were made on YouTube by Georgy Alburov, a member of Navalny's team.
Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence. The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion Putin or the Russian authorities were involved.
