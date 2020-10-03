Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Canada will maintain restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States, while the country's most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, are taking targeted measures to avoid broad-based lockdowns.

* Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have tested negative for coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 03:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the White House said on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

AMERICAS * Canada will maintain restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States, while the country's most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, are taking targeted measures to avoid broad-based lockdowns.

* Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have tested negative for coronavirus. . * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked airlines to halt furloughs and firings, saying a long-awaited deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was "imminent."

* Venezuela has received a shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine, its vice president said. EUROPE

* Northumbria University, in northeast England, has been hit by a mass outbreak with at least 770 students testing positive for the virus. * Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy.

* Malaysian authorities warned of a new wave of cases after a spike in fresh infections following an election in the country's second largest state Sabah. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's tourism minister resigned in protest at a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has been facing protests over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and allegations of corruption, which he denies. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots. * A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists.

* Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's experimental COVID-19 vaccine have resumed in Japan, while discussions with U.S. authorities continue. * Unlisted biotech firm IDT Biologika has won approval from Germany's vaccine regulator to become the third German company after BioNTech and CureVac to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the country.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen after Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

* Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a more than six-year low, government data showed. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath, and Amy Caren Daniel Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Frances Kerry and Sriraj Kalluvila)

