Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is the treatment plan for President Trump's COVID-19?

Trump is taking an antibody cocktail being tested by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has reported improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects in trials. WHAT ARE THE APPROVED TREATMENTS FOR 'MILD' COVID-19?

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 04:26 IST
EXPLAINER-What is the treatment plan for President Trump's COVID-19?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, and the White House said he was given an experimental treatment designed to combat the virus as well as a small array of treatments including aspirin and Vitamin D. Trump, 74, has a slight fever, a source said, and is being taken to Walter Reed military hospital for several days as a precaution. Trump's gender, age and weight make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said.

WHAT IS THE EXPERIMENTAL TREATMENT TRUMP IS TAKING? One of the most anticipated classes of experimental COVID-19 drugs is monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus. The injected antibodies are designed to begin fighting the virus immediately and are being developed to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The technique is already in wide use for treating a range of illnesses. Data so far is limited for COVID-19 antibodies, but U.S. infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those saying it has promise. Trump is taking an antibody cocktail being tested by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has reported improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects in trials.

WHAT ARE THE APPROVED TREATMENTS FOR 'MILD' COVID-19? "There are no treatments to date that have been really established to be effective in this phase of illness. At this point, it is really symptomatic and supportive care," Dr. Jonathan Grein, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, who is not involved in treating Trump, said in a telephone interview.

Trump's doctor said the president is taking several medicines, including: * Vitamin D and mineral zinc, both of which are important to the immune system and taken by some as immune system boosters.

* heartburn drug famotidine, often sold under the brand name Pepcid. The drug has not been proven to work against COVID-19, but researchers are studying it as a potential treatment. * melatonin, often taken as a sleep aid.

* aspirin, which Trump previously has said he takes daily. Aspirin can help avoid heart attacks and is a fever reducer. Grein said the president is likely being closely monitored, and would be given extra oxygen or fluids if needed. Supportive care would depend on symptoms: things such as cough syrup or fever-reducing drugs.

HOW ABOUT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE? Trump early in the pandemic backed the idea of using anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. In May, the president said he was taking the drug to prevent an infection. The FDA briefly allowed use before in June withdrawing an emergency use authorization, saying it had determined hydroxychloroquine was not effective.

WHAT HAPPENS IF TRUMP'S CONDITION WORSENS? Trump was moved to hospital in case his condition deteriorates - if, for instance, he developed breathing problems. "It is not uncommon for patients to have symptoms for several weeks. Some can get worse well into the second week of illness," Dr. Grein said.

For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the FDA has given emergency-use authorization for two treatments: Veklury, also known as remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc, which has been shown to shorten hospital stays, and convalescent plasma, which is derived from the blood of people who have survived the disease and carries antibodies that can help a patient fight COVID-19. Hospitals also commonly use the generic steroid dexamethasone, which was shown in studies to improve survival for patients hospitalized with critical COVID-19 who need extra oxygen. But the steroid should not used in people with mild illness since it can limit the body's own ability to combat the virus, according to guidelines from the Infectious Disease Society of America.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Peter Henderson, Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter CEOs will testify before US Senate committee on Oct. 28

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey both agreed to voluntarily testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the companies said Friday. The committee on Thursday unanimously voted to a...

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trumps coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a tough guy...

Sudan and major rebel groups to formalise peace deal

Sudans power-sharing government and several rebel groups are due to formalise a peace agreement on Saturday aimed at resolving decades of regional conflicts which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.Three major groups sig...

Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns

Spitting Image, the defining British satirical show of the 1980s, roars back on screens on Saturday to lampoon a new generation of politicians, royals and celebrities in puppet form, led by Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Prince Harry.Co-cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020