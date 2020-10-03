COVID-19: With 277 new cases, Surat count nears 30k mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat in Gujarat reached 29,036 after 277 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while three deaths took the toll to 947, an official said. The number of people who were discharged during the day was a robust 299, including 181 in city limits, officials pointed out.

"Of the new cases, 173 are in city limits and the rest in rural areas. A total of 19,927 people have been discharged within Surat Municipal Corporation limits so far, which is a recovery rate of 90.4 per cent," he said. Athwa reported 28 new cases, raising its tally to 4,041, the highest among zones under SMC, officials said.

Kamrej taluka is the worst-hit as far as rural areas of the district are concerned, with 1,525 cases, including 85 deaths. SMC officials said 657 people working in the cloth markets here were tested for the virus but none of the reports returned positive.