COVID-19: 1,551 cases, 32 deaths in Thane; recovery rate 87 pc

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district increased by 1,551 on Saturday to touch 1,80,069, while 32 deaths took the toll to 4,559, an official said. The recovery rate in the district is 87.72 per cent while 2.53 per cent is the mortality rate, he said.

"A total of 1,57,962 people have been discharged, 4,559 patients have died, leaving the district with 17,548 active cases," he said. Kalyan has 43,392 cases, followed by 37,975 in Thane and 37,817 in Navi Mumbai, district officials said.