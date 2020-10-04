Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese pharmaceutical firm seeks Bangladesh to co-financing trials for COVID-19 vaccine: Officials

Under the agreement, Bangladesh would get one lakh vaccines for free and get priority to purchase adequate quantum of vaccines from the Chinese company. "They (Sinovac Biotech Ltd) sent a letter to Bangladesh government seeking co-financing for performing phase-3 human trial," Abdul Mannan, the health division secretary of Bangladesh, was quoted as saying in a report by the state-run BSS.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:52 IST
Chinese pharmaceutical firm seeks Bangladesh to co-financing trials for COVID-19 vaccine: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sinovac Biotech, the private Chinese pharmaceutical company that is planning to conduct mass trial of a coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh, has sought the country's Sheikh Hasina government to co-finance the initiative, officials said on Sunday. In a letter to the Bangladesh government on September 22, Beijing headquartered Sinovac Biotech said the phase 3 trials of the vaccine they are developing would be delayed until the Bangladesh government co-finances the testing initiative.

Bangladesh government gave the approval to Sinovac Biotech for the clinical trial of the vaccine in the country after examining all necessary research protocols, including effectiveness and safety issues. Under the agreement, Bangladesh would get one lakh vaccines for free and get priority to purchase adequate quantum of vaccines from the Chinese company.

"They (Sinovac Biotech Ltd) sent a letter to Bangladesh government seeking co-financing for performing phase-3 human trial," Abdul Mannan, the health division secretary of Bangladesh, was quoted as saying in a report by the state-run BSS. Mannan said the government would convey its decision to Sinovac after consulting the matter with the relevant organisations and individuals as the Chinese company did not make the proposal when it obtained "our acceptance to carry out the trial".

"It may take some time to reach a concrete decision on co-funding the vaccine trial . . . (but) Bangladesh government is sincerely thinking about the matter keeping in mind the issue of public benefits," Mannan said. Commenting on the matter, Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the chief professor at Directorate General of Health Services, said Sinovac's new proposal came when Bangladesh exhausted all the required steps to launch the trial.

"Bangladesh government, however, is still positive about carrying out final trial of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese company as it emerged as a forerunner in the global race for developing a coronavirus vaccine," he said. The Chinese pharmaceutical company channelled their original proposal to Bangladesh through the Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research and later obtained the final clearance for the trial from the health authorities on August 27.

However, officials familiar with the fresh development said they received Sinovac's proposal seeking the co-funding on September 22. Bangladesh continues to report a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with the current infections number standing at 368,690. The total number of deaths due to the deadly virus stands at 5,348, local media reported.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...

Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House tomorrow-doctors

President Donald Trumps condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday. That word came the day a...

Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party SP met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case. A delegation of SP reached Gholiya village on the instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020