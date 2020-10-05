Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID cases jump to 22,961 after glitch causes backlog

Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday, after authorities said a technical issue had meant that over 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers. News of the glitch was likely to cast further doubt over the robustness of the national test-and-trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would be "world-beating" but which has experienced a series of delays and setbacks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 02:28 IST
UK COVID cases jump to 22,961 after glitch causes backlog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday after authorities said a technical issue had meant that over 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.

News of the glitch was likely to cast further doubt over the robustness of the national test-and-trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would be "world-beating" but which has experienced a series of delays and setbacks. Sunday's daily cases figure represented a dramatic jump from the 12,872 cases reported on Saturday. The Sunday numbers were published hours behind schedule, just after a statement from Public Health England (PHE) about the technical problem.

"Today and yesterday's headline numbers are large due to the backlog of cases flowing through the total reporting process," PHE said in a statement. The technical problem, which was identified on Friday and has now been resolved, led to 15,841 cases not being uploaded into reporting dashboards used by the National Health Service (NHS) contact-tracing system.

"We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result," said PHE's interim chief executive, Michael Brodie. The authority said that all the people concerned had been given their results in a timely fashion and that those with positive results had been told to self-isolate.

In terms of tracing the contacts of the infected people, PHE said the information had been transferred to the relevant systems over the weekend and contact tracers were now working urgently to catch up. "NHS Test and Trace have made sure that there are more than enough contact tracers working, and are working with local Health Protection Teams to ensure they also have sufficient resources to be urgently able to contact all cases. We are also increasing the number of call attempts from 10 to 15 over 96 hours," PHE said.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

11 women held for stealing mobile phones, cameras from shop in Indore

Indore police on Sunday arrested 11 women for allegedly stealing mobile phones, cameras and other items from a shop in the city under the limits of Mahatma Gandhi Marg Road police station. On Sunday morning, we had received a complaint from...

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, hours before Trump surprised supporters outside the hospital by riding past...

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - sources

Irelands health chiefs recommended to the government on Sunday that the country enter a second nationwide lockdown for four weeks in a surprise move that cabinet will discuss on Monday, two government sources said.Irelands National Public H...

California wildfires burn 4 million acres this year, double previous record

Wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres, or 6,250 square miles, 1.6 million hectares in 2020, over twice the previous record for any year and an area larger than Connecticut, the states fire agency reported on Sunday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020