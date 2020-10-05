Kenya announces 243 more COVID-19 infections, raising total cases to 39,427

The Health Ministry of Kenya has announced 243 more COVID-19 infections in Kenya, following the analysis of 4,385 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 39,427, according to a news report by Nation.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also reported three more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 731.

He further announced that 233 more patients had been discharged, 219 from the home-based care program, and 14 from hospital treatment, raising the country's total number of recovered patients to 26,659.

Of the new patients, 179 were male, 63 female, the youngest four months old, the oldest 80, 239 Kenyans and six foreigners.

Seventy new cases of the virus were recorded in Nairobi, 44 in Nakuru, 30 in Trans Nzoia, 15 each in Kisumu and Mombasa, 13 in Narok, 11 in Kiambu, and 10 in Kericho.

Kakamega accounted for seven of the new patients, Machakos six, Isiolo four, Kajiado, Meru, Bungoma, and Nandi three each, Uasin Gishu two and Bomet, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, and Kilifi one each.

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, and in Kenya on March 13, 2020.

Since then, it has infected more than 35 million people across the world and killed at least 1,038,898, according to the case tracker Worldometer.

By October 4, Kenya had tested a total of 563,483 samples for COVID-19.