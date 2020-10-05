Dasara festivities to be simple in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka will organise a simple yet meaningful Dasara celebration to avoid spurt in COVID-19 cases as was the case in neighbouring Kerala during Onam, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday. "Kerala had relaxed the COVID-19 protocols during Onam festival and is paying for its mistake. Seven thousand to 8,000 cases are being reported there everyday," the Minister told reporters here.

Dr Sudhakar was here to review the coronavirus cases which, according to him, was slightly out of control. He said Karnataka should avoid that mistake made in Kerala by organising a simple yet meaningful Dasara here this time.

This would be finalised after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar and the Health Minister B Sriramulu, he added. The Minister expressed concern over the growing coronavirus cases in Mysuru, which is second to Bengaluru Urban district, in Karnataka.

"Earlier, the district was a model for our state, no loss of life was reported due to COVID-19 though there were a number of cases. Now, it is slightly out of control," said the Minister. According to Sudhakar, there is no shortage of ventilators in the state, which was preparing to have 33,000 beds.

He added that he has directed the officials to conduct COVID-19 tests on all senior citizens in Mysuru district. According to the health bulletin on Sunday, Mysuru saw a significant jump in cases with 1,037 infections and 12 deaths.

Cumulatively, the total infections stood at 37,328 and 810 mortalities..