Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19, says being discharged from hospital

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday said she was being discharged from a Hyderabad hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and will now self quarantine The "Baahubali" star was shooting for a project when she developed mild fever and eventually underwent a COVID-19 test last week. In August, Bhatia's parents had tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday said she was being discharged from a Hyderabad hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and will now self quarantine.

The "Baahubali" star was shooting for a project when she developed mild fever and eventually underwent a COVID-19 test last week. In a statement, Bhatia, 30, said she feels "relatively well" now. "Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. "I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged," the actor said. Bhatia said it has been a "strenuous week" but she is optimistic she would "recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world".

"For the present, I will be self isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well," she further said in the statement. In August, Bhatia's parents had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor will be next seen in "Bole Chudiyan" , also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is also set to reprise Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial "Andhadhun", scheduled to go on floors in November.

