Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in its bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.

As many as 3,009 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 87.95 per cent, the bulletin said. Bengal currently has 27,717 active cases, it said.

Altogether 40,140 samples have been tested in the state since Sunday evening, the bulletin added..