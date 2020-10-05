Left Menu
510 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:23 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,991 on Monday with 510 more people testing positive, while 17 more infected people died, taking the toll to 669, the health department said. Among the new cases, Dehradun district reported 204, Haridwar 116, Udham Singh Nagar 56, Nainital 40, Uttarkashi 28, Chamoli 17, Champawat 16, Pithoragarh 13, Rudraprayag 12, Pauri five, Bageshwar two and Tehri one, the health department bulletin said

Meanwhile, seventeen more people died at different hospitals in the state, taking the toll to 669, the bulletin said

As many as 42,368 infected people have recovered, 253 have migrated out of the state and there are 8,701 active cases.

