Sikkim reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Sikkim on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, an official said. East Sikkim registered 11 cases, while South Sikkim accounted for the other six infections, he said.

There are 598 active cases in the state at present and 2,466 patients have already recovered from COVID-19, he said. An 84-year-old woman died during the day, taking the toll to 46, the official said.

The state has so far reported 3,110 COVID-19 cases. The Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the STNM Hospital at Sochaygang near Gangtok has been declared a containment zone for three days after one of its employees tested COVID-positive, the official said.

No RT-PCR testing of samples will be held till Wednesday due to the detection of the case there. All primary contacts of the person have been identified and asked to go on isolation for eleven days, he said.