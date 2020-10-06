Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she expressed confidence a second wave of infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 02:21 IST
Spain became the first Western European nation to surpass 800,000 COVID-19 cases and the World Health Organization said roughly one in 10 people may have been infected globally, with the U.S. CDC acknowledging that the disease could spread through the air.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump said he will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, and urged people not to be afraid of the disease, which has killed more than a million people worldwide and wreaked economic havoc. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus "hot spots" in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

EUROPE * Britain will roll out COVID-19 vaccinations when they are ready based on clinical advice about who should be prioritised, health minister Matt Hancock said, after a report that half the population could miss out on the jabs.

* Ireland's government is set to reject a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into lockdown and will instead propose a tightening of current restrictions, two government sources said. * Britain's government has launched an investigation into why a technical issue with its test and trace programme had not been identified sooner, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation who later tested positive for the coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to control its spread ahead of easing of lockdown restrictions. * Malaysia's prime minister said he will self quarantine for 14 days after a minister who attended a high-level government meeting on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

* Restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she expressed confidence a second wave of infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A drastic rise in infections has pushed Lebanon's hospitals to the edge, and experts warn they will soon be unable to cope. * Iran registered a record high 3,902 new cases in the past 24 hours.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Germany must avoid another shutdown of industrial activity, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said as rising infections cloud the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy.

* British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of the damage higher interest rates could do to the country's debt mountain. * Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future.

(Compiled by Shinjini Ganguli, Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Anil D'Silva)

