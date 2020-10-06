Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland resists lockdown call, tightens COVID-19 curbs instead

The National Public Health Emergency Team called late on Sunday for a leap to the highest level of coronavirus curbs, Level 5, having told the government as recently as Thursday the current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate. Ministers faced sharp political and business resistance to what would have amounted to Europe's first major second-wave national lockdown and chose to move the whole country to Level 3, going against their health chiefs' advice for the first time.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 03:30 IST
Ireland resists lockdown call, tightens COVID-19 curbs instead
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland must act now to prevent a damaging return to lockdown, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday after rejecting a surprise recommendation by his health chiefs to shut down the economy immediately and opting instead to tighten COVID-19 restrictions. The National Public Health Emergency Team called late on Sunday for a leap to the highest level of coronavirus curbs, Level 5, having told the government as recently as Thursday the current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate.

Ministers faced sharp political and business resistance to what would have amounted to Europe's first major second-wave national lockdown and chose to move the whole country to Level 3, going against their health chiefs' advice for the first time. "What happens next is in our own hands," Martin said in a televised address, saying some businesses may not be able to recover from a disproportionate reimposition of more severe restrictions.

"It's about protecting lives and livelihoods. ... If we all act now, we can stop the need to introduce Level 4 and 5 restrictions." Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland's prime minister during the first lockdown, went further and said the advice was not thought through, would have amounted to an "experiment" not tried elsewhere in Europe and that the body in charge of Ireland's hospitals disagreed with the health chiefs' capacity concerns.

"Three very good reasons to say not yet," Varadkar told RTE, the national broadcaster. Under Level 5, people would have been asked to stay at home, except to exercise within 5 km (3 miles), with only essential retailers allowed to stay open - broadly similar to the initial seven-week lockdown that was among the longest imposed in Europe.

All indoor restaurant dining is banned under Level 3, which has applied in the capital, Dublin, and the northwest county of Donegal for the past two weeks. Pubs can serve a limited number of customers outdoors with the exception of Dublin, where bars that only serve drinks have yet to be allowed to reopen. Those tighter local restrictions have kept the unemployment rate just below 15%.

While Ireland reported the highest number of daily cases since late April on Saturday and a similar number on Monday, its 14-day cumulative case total of 104 per 100,000 people is only the 14th highest infection rate among 31 European countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control. But a health official who advised a lockdown said that with one of the lowest intensive-care unit (ICU) capacities among the advanced economies of the OECD, Ireland may run out of ICU beds in a month on the current trajectory.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump returns to White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for treatment for COVID-19, facing a staff hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT2230 MAN UNITED SIGN URUGUAYAN TEENAGER PELLISTRI Manchester United have completed their fourth deal of deadline day, bringing in 18-year-old...

Soccer-United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern make double move

Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals. But the biggest single move of the final day of deal-making w...

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris are all set for a debate in the Sal Lake City of Utah on Wednesday. This will be for the first time in the American history that an Indian origin person will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020