Kenya reports another record low of 22 new COVID-19 cases

After the analysis of 595 samples in the last 24 hours, Kenya has reported another record low of 22 new COVID-19 cases on October 5. This raised the country's total number of declared infections to 39,449, according to a news report by Nation.

The Health Ministry has said in the past that Kenya's counts are affected by inefficiency in testing and a manual system of submitting figures from different parts of the country, meaning what is announced "in the last 24 hours" is not always the actual representation of the figures for that period.

Health Services acting Director-General Patrick Amoth has said so on September 26, while discussing a rising death toll, which he said was not as worrying as the possibility of a second wave of infections.

"Some of the deaths were not recorded in the last 24 hours since counties are very slow in remitting data to the Ministry of health. They are using the manual system to transfer the data so it takes days to get it," he said.

At the daily briefing on Monday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also reported that the number of recoveries had increased by 376 to 27,035 and that 360 of those patients were in the home-based care program and the rest in hospitals.

CAS Aman said the death toll had risen by four to 735 and that the number of samples tested in the country, since the first case was reported on March 13, had reached 564,078.

He further reported that so far, 1,029 health workers across the country have contracted the virus and that the death toll in the sector stands at 16.