Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials said. He has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they said. The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:32 IST
The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said. "His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today," he added.
