Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy prepares to make masks outdoors mandatory

"The battle is not won, and we will need to remain on maximum alert during the weeks and months to come," he said at a conference in Rome. Italy has seen some 36,000 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second highest official toll in Europe after Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:14 IST
Italy prepares to make masks outdoors mandatory
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Italy is considering making the use of masks outdoors mandatory nationwide to fight the coronavirus, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Tuesday. Infections in Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, have risen steadily over the past two months and two regions, Lazio around Rome and Campania around Naples, have already made mask wearing mandatory outside.

"We are working on a proposal to make the use of masks compulsory," Speranza told the Chamber of Deputies. On Saturday, Italy saw 2,844 new cases, its highest daily count since April, but still far below the numbers being recorded in France, Spain and Britain.

The daily death toll is normally below 30, a far cry from the tallies of close to 1,000 it suffered at the peak of its epidemic in late March, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday there was no room for complacency. "The battle is not won, and we will need to remain on maximum alert during the weeks and months to come," he said at a conference in Rome.

Italy has seen some 36,000 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second highest official toll in Europe after Britain. Conte said last week he would ask parliament to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of January and the cabinet is due to meet late on Tuesday to formalise the decision.

The state of emergency, due to expire in mid-October, gives greater powers to central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here. The fire started in a forest area across the border and rapidly spread to this side i...

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Two arrested in Odisha for impersonating police officers

Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odishas Balasore district on Tuesday, police said. The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Serga...

Maha's 'Amar Akbar Anthony' govt will fall on its own:Minister

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday termed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation in Maharashtra as the Amar, Akbar and Anthony government which he said will fall on its own, and added that the BJP would play the role of a strong opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020