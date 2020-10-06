Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braving coronavirus, pilgrims flock to Senegal's 'little Mecca'

Organisers of an annual religious festival in the Senegalese city of Touba are expecting three to five million pilgrims this week, despite the main ceremony on Tuesday being cancelled in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus contagion. Other events are being video-streamed to avoid overcrowding, but no restrictions are in place to prevent followers of the Mouride Brotherhood from making the trip to the sacred site.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:36 IST
Braving coronavirus, pilgrims flock to Senegal's 'little Mecca'

Organisers of an annual religious festival in the Senegalese city of Touba are expecting three to five million pilgrims this week, despite the main ceremony on Tuesday being cancelled in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus contagion.

Other events are being video-streamed to avoid overcrowding, but no restrictions are in place to prevent followers of the Mouride Brotherhood from making the trip to the sacred site. The expected crowds would represent a marked departure from religious gatherings and sports events around the world that have been cancelled or severely curtailed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections during the global pandemic.

Senegal has reported 15,141 cases of the coronavirus so far and 312 deaths. Touba was founded in 1883 by Amadou Bamba, also known as the Serigne of Touba, considered holy to disciples of the Sufi Muslim order.

"With Serigne Touba everything is possible, I am not afraid despite the pandemic, we took precautions," said Moussa, a 21-year-old devotee wearing a blue surgical mask. Health officials in what is known as Senegal's "little Mecca" armed themselves with masks, hand gel and rapid tests in order to reduce the risk of visitors to the Grand Magal festival contracting the virus and taking it home with them.

Since Bamba's death in 1927, Mourides have followed his call for an annual pilgrimage, known as the Grand Magal, which marks Bamba's exile to Gabon in 1895 by French colonial authorities who feared his growing influence. Touba authorities have distributed rapid coronavirus test kits that can give results in eight minutes to health centres across the city.

A positive result will be followed up with a more reliable Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, said Abdoulaye Bousso, director of the Health Emergency Operation Centre in Senegal. "The (rapid test) is very important for us because it enables us to sort out cases more quickly," he said.

At the Saliou Mbacke Health Centre, nurse Ndiaye swabbed a man's nose and carried out a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) which came back negative. "With the pilgrims coming to celebrate the Magal we can't wait long for results. But with the RDT test it's better, it really works well in this situation where you have COVID and Magal at the same time," she said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area following information about the p...

Global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion cash in second half of 2020: IATA

The global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion in cash during the second half of 2020 despite the resumption of flight services amid the coronavirus pandemic, said airlines body IATA on Tuesday. The slow recovery in air travel...

Attacks on flag-bearers of democracy will not be tolerated: J&K LG

In a stern warning to terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said any attack on flag-bearers of democracy would not be tolerated. Sinha made the remarks as he visited the family of Block Development Council BDC Cha...

Britain seen as a defender of international law, says Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday no other country sees Britain as anything other than a defender of international law when asked whether passing the Internal Market Bill had hurt the countrys reputation.The British gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020