Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's hospitality sector sounds alarm on jobs amid curfew

The U.K.'s pubs and restaurants could see well over 500,000 job losses by the end of 2020 as a result of new coronavirus restrictions, including the requirement they shut their doors at 10 p.m., the head of the hospitality sector's main lobby group warned Tuesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:00 IST
UK's hospitality sector sounds alarm on jobs amid curfew

The U.K.'s pubs and restaurants could see well over 500,000 job losses by the end of 2020 as a result of new coronavirus restrictions, including the requirement they shut their doors at 10 p.m., the head of the hospitality sector's main lobby group warned Tuesday. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, told lawmakers that the combination of the curfew, local lockdown restrictions and a downturn in customer confidence has hit pubs and restaurants in recent weeks.

She urged the government to provide more support to companies hit particularly hard by the recent uptick in virus cases and the ensuing restrictions. She said research conducted by the group a couple of weeks ago had pointed to the loss of around 560,000 jobs by the end of the year, but a big drop in business since then will likely push that number up.

“We are doing that data again but we anticipate it will be far higher due to local restrictions, the national constraints on events, working from home and the curfew,” she said. As elsewhere in Europe, curbs on everyday life have been reimposed in the U.K. following a spike in new coronavirus infections. On top of national restrictions, there are many local measures, largely relating to the number of people allowed to gather.

Since the 10 p.m. curfew was announced last month, many within the sector have argued that it's counterproductive as people just leave to congregate at someone's home, where social distancing guidelines are likely to be observed less carefully. Many lawmakers and politicians, including the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, have urged a review, though that is considered unlikely.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs in hospitality have been protected during the pandemic as a result of the Job Retention Scheme, whereby the government has been paying the bulk of their wages. The programme will be replaced by the less generous Jobs Support Scheme, which will see the government pay up to 22% of wages for workers who come back from Nov. 1. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak has said the government cannot support every job in the economy forever. Many workers on furlough returned to their jobs when the sector reopened in early July after months of lockdown. But Nicholls said around 900,000 hospitality workers remain on furlough and urged the government to do more to ensure that most of them remain in their jobs through winter.

“There is a very real danger that we will lose large chunks of the economy," she said. “In hospitality we will have insolvent businesses, businesses going into administration and therefore that engine of growth for re-employing people will be lost for good.” The U.K. has been spared the sharp rise in unemployment seen in many other countries, largely because of the furlough scheme. Economists, including those at the Bank of England, are forecasting that the unemployment rate will double this winter to around 8%. That would push unemployment towards the 3 million mark, a level the U.K. has not seen since the early 1990s..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bowlers will give CSK tough time: KKR batsman Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi feels that his sides bowlers have a measure of the pitch here and they can make life difficult for Chennai Super Kings batsmen in their IPL match on Wednesday. The Pat Cummins-led KKR attack was ...

Surya steers Mumbai Indians to 193/4

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest here on Tuesday. Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hit...

Late MLA B Sathyanarayana s wife Ammajamma is JD(S) candidate from Sira for Nov 3 bypolls

JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday announced late party legislator B Sathyanarayanas wife Ammajamma as the candidate for the November 3 by-election to the Sira assembly constituency. Announcing the candidate, Gowda said the party will ...

Top Israeli, UAE diplomats meet in Berlin for talks

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel met in Berlin on Tuesday for talks that Germany hopes will strengthen nascent ties between the two nations and bolster broader Middle East peace efforts. German Foreign Minister H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020