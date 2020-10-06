Left Menu
Development News Edition

7,671 cases in Kerala: state's Covid parameters still below

national average, says CM (Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 count is inching towards the 2.50 lakh mark as 7,871 new cases were added on Tuesday, while the toll climbed to 884 with 25 more fatalities as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the number of deaths could rise in the coming days.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:11 IST
7,671 cases in Kerala: state's Covid parameters still below

national average, says CM (Eds: adding details) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 count is inching towards the 2.50 lakh mark as 7,871 new cases were added on Tuesday, while the toll climbed to 884 with 25 more fatalities as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the number of deaths could rise in the coming days. With 4,981 people testing negative today, recoveries have touched 1,54,092 so far and active cases stand at 87,738.

As many as 6910 were infected through contact, Vijayan told reporters here. The total infection count climbed to 2,40,799.

However, there was some relief as positive cases saw a decline today after 60,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 5,042 cases were detected after 38,696 samples were tested.

Vijayan said in the light of the severe spread of the virus , schools are not likely to open at this juncture. "We want schools to reopen. But at present due to the spread of the virus, it would be difficult", he said.

Vijayan said more than five people should not travel in vehicles and people should not come out of their homes unless it was extremely necessary. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases --989, followed by Malappuram 854, Kollam 845 and Ernakulam 837.

In the last 24 hours, 60,490 samples were tested and 111 health workers were infected through contact. The Chief Minister had said earlier that death rates could rise and the state cannot be negligent in adhering to the stringent Covid protocols. Kerala now reports 24.5 deaths for every 10 lakh people compared to 99 for every 10 lakh in the rest of the country.

The case fatality rate in the state is 0.36 per cent while it is 1.55 per cent nationwide. While the test positivity rate at the national level was 8.33 per cent, in Kerala it was 7.2 per cent, he said.

Though the disease was first reported in Kerala in the country, the state was able to contain its spread on a large scale, thanks to the caution exercised by both the government and the people, Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said that despite the increase in cases in the last few days, Kerala was in a better position compared to the national average.

The fatality rate was only 0.36 per cent compared to the national average of 1.55 per cent. The test positivity rate was 7.2 per cent as against 8.3 per cent nationally, he said.

"So if we look at the figures, we can see that the vigilance and steps taken so far have not been in vain. Therefore, they must be taken forward more vigorously", the chief minister said.

Pointing that the number of patients were increasing on a daily basis due to carelessness, he said the government was expediting the process of identifying and isolating possible patients in all districts as much as possible. The government also proposed to tighten the Covid restrictions in markets and public places.

RT-PCR test would be conducted even if the Antigen test was negative in suspected cases, he said, adding that the effort would be to keep the test positivity rate below 10. A sero-survey by ICMR in August to find out the percentage of people in the community who have contracted the disease, found the virus to be present in 0.8 per cent of the population in Kerala, compared the national figure of 6.6.

The Chief Minister noted that Kerala has a population density almost double the national average, the highest proportion of the elderly population and also the highest number of expatriates. Kerala is also the state with the lowest urban-rural divide.

All these are favourable factors for the spread of Covid. "Yet this study has shown that we have been able to keep the spread of the disease at a significantly lower rate than the national average", Vijayan noted.

Forty three cases were registered and 126 people arrested were arrested today for violating prohibitory orders. Cases were registered against 2,070 people and 800 arrested today violating covid protocols, a police press release said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more White House staffers test positive for COVID-19 -reports

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.One...

Darbar Move: Civil secretariat to close in Srinagar on Oct 30

The civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, will close here on October 30 and reopen in winter capital Jammu on November 9 as part of the biannual Darbar Move, a practice started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in ...

Bowlers will give CSK tough time: KKR batsman Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi feels that his sides bowlers have a measure of the pitch here and they can make life difficult for Chennai Super Kings batsmen in their IPL match on Wednesday. The Pat Cummins-led KKR attack was ...

Surya steers Mumbai Indians to 193/4

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest here on Tuesday. Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020