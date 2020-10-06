Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials have yet to start in Brazil, lagging rivals

Brazil's Paraná and Bahia states, which have testing and production or distribution agreements for the Russian vaccine, have not yet filed requests for clinical trials in Brazil, a spokeswoman for Anvisa said. "There have been numerous meetings, physical and online, with no documents on the Russian vaccine materializing yet," she told Reuters.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:01 IST
Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials have yet to start in Brazil, lagging rivals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Testing of Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine has not begun in Brazil, while its British and Chinese rivals have already begun to file partial results from clinical Phase III trials, the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday. Brazil's Paraná and Bahia states, which have testing and production or distribution agreements for the Russian vaccine, have not yet filed requests for clinical trials in Brazil, a spokeswoman for Anvisa said.

"There have been numerous meetings, physical and online, with no documents on the Russian vaccine materializing yet," she told Reuters. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing the Sputnik, touted by Russia as the world's first registered vaccine, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, trials for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, and another potential vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd are being conducted at a dozen sites and initial data sent in to Anvisa. "This is still not a formal request for registration of these vaccines. We will only consider that when all the documents have been filed," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

To speed up the process, Anvisa last week started a process of continuous filing of paperwork and initial results so that they can be studied simultaneously. With the second most deadly coronavirus outbreak after the United States, Brazil has become a key testing ground for the vaccines under development.

Anvisa has authorized trials in Brazil for four vaccines, including those under development by Pfizer Inc in partnership with BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen. Brazil has had almost 5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll reached 146,675 on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana agrees to withdraw case filed in SC related to sharing of Krishna & Godavari waters

Telangana has agreed to withdraw the case it filed in the Supreme Court about the sharing of waters of Krishna and Godavari rivers, enabling the Centre to go ahead with referring the issue to a tribunal, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajen...

U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens

Energy companies were securing offshore production platforms and evacuating workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as a major hurricane took aim at U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.Hurricane Delta, the 25th named st...

'There's no one left': Violent floods sweep bodies from cemetery in France

Corpses from a cemetery in southern France were swept down a mountainous valley by a violent storm, with some believed to have washed up on Italys Mediterranean shore, officials said.In the village of Saint-Dalmas-de-Tende, surging flood wa...

Anger in Algeria over rape, murder of 19-year-old woman

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, Oct 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The rape and murder of a young woman has sparked anger in Algeria, with womens rights activists demanding to know why she was not better protected after her mother said the suspect in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020