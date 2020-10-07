Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA safety guidelines likely to push COVID-19 vaccine authorization past election

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 07:00 IST
U.S. FDA safety guidelines likely to push COVID-19 vaccine authorization past election

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers on Tuesday it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use, a requirement that would likely push any U.S. vaccine availability past the Nov. 3 presidential election. A senior administration official confirmed the White House had approved the plan, which undercuts President Donald Trump's hopes of getting a vaccine before voters go to polls.

Trump voiced his displeasure in a Twitter post late on Tuesday: "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!" The FDA released the guidance laying out more stringent recommendations for drugmakers hoping to apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for their experimental vaccines.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the guidelines had been blocked by the White House. The senior administration official said there he had been no holdup of the guidance, which underwent normal regulatory review. The move is the latest effort by U.S. officials to play down politics around the vaccine and assure public safety.

"Being open and clear about the circumstances under which the issuance of an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine would be appropriate and is critical to building public confidence and ensuring the use of COVID-19 vaccines once available," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA division responsible for approving vaccines, said in a statement. The White House could still force authorization of a vaccine without that additional safety data. Doing so would put it in open disagreement with the FDA and its career scientists, and add to the perception that politics was playing a role in pushing out a vaccine.

If the agency follows its own guidelines, it is unlikely to authorize a vaccine before sometime in late November. It wants two months of data from half of a trial's volunteers. Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech are expected to be the first to announce results from a late-stage U.S. clinical trial.

About half the volunteers in the 44,000-subject Phase III trial had received the second dose of the two-shot vaccine by late September. Pfizer had previously said it expected to release efficacy data as early as this month and provide FDA with safety data, including the median of two months' safety data after the second dose, on a rolling basis.

The head of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program said on Tuesday efficacy data on one or two vaccines will be available within the next month or two, and that there should be enough supply to immunize 30 million people during November and December. Moderna Inc appears likely to be the second company after Pfizer that will have U.S. trial data available for an EUA review.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla tweeted on Tuesday that the company had not discussed the FDA's standards with the White House, saying that could compromise the agency's independence. The FDA's "public servants are known for their high integrity and scientific expertise and we have full faith in their ability to set appropriate standards for the approval of a COVID vaccine or treatment," Bourla said.

The FDA expects to hold separate meetings of its vaccine advisory committee before issuing an emergency use authorization for any experimental shot.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IPS officer MA Ganapathy appointed DG of BCAS

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the appointment of MA Ganapathy, as Director General DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security BCAS. The Committee took the decision as per the proposal from the Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA.T...

Mizoram reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 2,148

Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.Meanwhile,...

Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.Motegis meeting w...

No active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in NZ

There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country after the last people from the recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have onc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020