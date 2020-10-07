Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as U.S. stimulus delay hits sentiment

"The reaction is a type of risk-off trade to buy the dollar and the yen against other currencies," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities. "Without additional stimulus, the U.S. economy will slow and the global economy will slow." The dollar was last quoted at $1.1734 per euro, holding onto a 0.4% gain in the previous session. The British pound was quoted at $1.2887 after skidding 0.86% on Tuesday as optimism about Britain's trade negotiations with the European Union failed to shield sterling from the dollar's advance.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:20 IST
FOREX-Dollar stands tall as U.S. stimulus delay hits sentiment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held gains against most currencies on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly canceled talks on economic stimulus with Democrat lawmakers, heightening demand for safe-haven assets. Currencies had only just regained a sense of calm after Trump returned to the White House from the hospital, where he received treatment for the coronavirus.

Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election increases downside risks for an already shaky U.S. economy. "The reaction is a type of risk-off trade to buy the dollar and the yen against other currencies," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Without additional stimulus, the U.S. economy will slow and the global economy will slow." The dollar was last quoted at $1.1734 per euro, holding onto a 0.4% gain in the previous session.

The British pound was quoted at $1.2887 after skidding 0.86% on Tuesday as optimism about Britain's trade negotiations with the European Union failed to shield sterling from the dollar's advance. The dollar bought 0.9182 Swiss francs after rising 0.3% in the previous session.

Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, on Tuesday turned to Twitter to break off talks with Democrats on an aid package even though U.S. virus cases are rising. Highlighting the peril, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned that the U.S. economy could slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and called for more economic assistance.

Traders will look to minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting and comments from several Fed speakers later Wednesday for further signs of how central bankers view the outlook. The increased risk aversion, however, did not move the dollar against the yen, which was last quoted at 105.70, because both currencies tend to be bought during times of uncertainty, analysts say.

Trading in other Asian currencies was mostly subdued, with financial markets in China closed for a public holiday. Trump has only just returned to work on Monday after three nights in hospital following his bombshell admission last week that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Medical professionals have said Trump's early discharge from the hospital puts others at risk of infection, and its spread among his most senior staff is swinging public opinion against him. Support for his Democratic rival Joe Biden has grown by about four percentage points since mid-September, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling from Oct. 2 to 6, with 52% of likely voters backing Biden compared to 40% for Trump.

Investors are starting to warm up to the idea of Biden winning the election, which is positive for the dollar, Mizuho's Yamamoto said. The Australian dollar edged up to $0.7119 after tumbling by more than 1% on Tuesday. Traders say the Aussie faces more downside risks due to expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's next move is to cut rates and buy more government debt.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar bought $0.6591, close to a one-week low.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Housing sales drop 35 pc in 7 cities in July-Sep despite demand recovery: Report

Housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during the July-September period even as the demand recovered post lockdown, according to data analytics firm PropEquity. Sales stood at 78...

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the heads of both family and faith. Barrett has ...

PM Modi enters 20th year as democratically elected head of government

Crossing another milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered 20th consecutive year as the democratically elected head of a government, without a break, on Wednesday. The journey of the Prime Minister in public office began on October 7,...

Proposed Sri Lankan charter change raises rights concerns

A proposed amendment to Sri Lankas Constitution that would consolidate power in the presidents hands has raised concerns about the independence of the countrys institutions and the impact on ethnic minorities who fear their rights could be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020