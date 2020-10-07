Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems

Roche is one of the main suppliers of diagnostic tests to the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace programme, which has already suffered setbacks including a technical glitch that delayed the reporting of 15,000 positive results. Roche said the delay in dispatching some of its diagnostic products to the NHS was caused by unforeseen problems that arose during a switch from an old warehouse to a new UK distribution centre in September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:39 IST
UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's national COVID-19 testing system was facing disruption on Wednesday after Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said problems at a new warehouse had delayed the dispatch of some products. Roche is one of the main suppliers of diagnostic tests to the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace programme, which has already suffered setbacks including a technical glitch that delayed the reporting of 15,000 positive results.

Roche said the delay in dispatching some of its diagnostic products to the NHS was caused by unforeseen problems that arose during a switch from an old warehouse to a new UK distribution centre in September. "We deeply regret that there has been a delay in the dispatch of some products and apologise to any of our customers who have been impacted," Roche said in a statement.

It said staff at the new facility were working day and night to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and that extra staff had been recruited to help. "We are prioritising the dispatch of COVID-19 PCR and antibody tests and doing everything we can to ensure there is no impact on the supply of these to the NHS," Roche said in a statement.

Trade minister Liz Truss said the problem did not appear to be causing delays in the Test and Trace programme at this point. "There's no evidence that those tests have been delayed," Truss said during an interview on Sky News.

However, British media reported that the problem was already causing disruption, with hospital managers unsure whether expected deliveries of swabs and reagents would materialise. The BBC quoted Tom Lewis, lead clinician for pathology at North Devon District Hospital in southwest England, as saying the hospital had already sent out instructions to halt all non-urgent blood tests in the community.

Lewis said the hospital would run out of swabs in three to four days if the non-urgent tests were not rationed. NHS Test and Trace has already struggled to match government promises of a "world-beating" system, with testing capacity failing to keep up with a surge in demand in September and last week's technical glitch meaning that contact tracing relating to 15,000 infected people was delayed.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh protest: Occupying public spaces not acceptable, says SC

Occupying public places for protests is not acceptable and areas like Shaheen Bagh -- which had seen prolonged anti-CAA demonstrations starting December last year -- cannot be occupied indefinitely, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday. It s...

Australia expects COVID-19 vaccination is still a year away

Australia considered a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine no sooner than mid-2021 a best-case scenario in its pandemic planning that would save the economy tens of billions of dollars, the treasurer said on Wednesday. The Treasury and Health ...

Russian on trial accused of state-ordered Berlin execution Russian

A Russian man accused of the downtown Berlin daylight murder of a Georgian on Moscows orders was going on trial Wednesday, in a case that has contributed to growing friction between Germany and Russia. Vadim K., alias Vadim S., is accused o...

India, Japan hold strategic dialogue; focus on expanding collaboration in third countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held-wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, covering entire gamut of bilateral ties including expansion of India-Japan collaboration in third countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020