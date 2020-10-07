K'taka conducts over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day, aims at scaling it up to 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state conducted 1.04 lakh coronavirus tests in a single day on October 6, and the government's aim was to increase the number of tests to 1.5 lakh per day. In a tweet, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests in a single day on Tuesday. 55,690 RT-PCR & other method tests were conducted across 146 labs in the state & 48,658 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted across 30 districts" We will soon increase the tests to 1.5 lakh per day, he added.
As of October 6 evening, cumulatively 6.57 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5.33 lakh discharges, the health department's bulletin said. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.57 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 38,611 and Ballari 33,257.
Out of 9,993 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a record 5,012 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone..
