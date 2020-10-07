Left Menu
COVID-19:Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year. "We have discussed the safety measures that should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection during the Dasara festival in Mysuru.

There is a general view in the meeting that the Dasara should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and the Chamundi Hills," Sriramulu tweeted after a meeting with the Mysuru district authorities. According to him, a panel of technical experts will formulate the action plan on behalf of the district administration for the 'State festival'.

The action plan will be finalized after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said. Every year thousands of people throng Mysuru from all over the globe to witness the 10-day Dasara festival during Navaratri, marked with regality when the ritualistic private military along with the caparisoned elephants march before the titular Maharaja and gives him a gun salute.

However, the abnormal situation caused by the coronavirus has cast its shadow on the festivities as well. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar too had maintained that the Dasara this year will be a low-key affair.

After chairing a meeting with the district authorities a couple of days ago, Sudhakar had said Karnataka will not commit the mistake Kerala did during the Onam festival by easing all restrictions, which resulted in the spurt in coronavirus cases there.

