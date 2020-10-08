Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain brings military discipline to COVID-19 contact tracing

Various European countries have used their armies for logistical support in tackling COVID-19, but hard-hit Spain is now bringing military discipline to a process that health experts say is key in stemming the spread of the pandemic: contact tracing. At five army bases in Madrid, 150 volunteer soldiers spend their days calling people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, mapping recent social interactions, and asking those potentially infected to stay at home.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:31 IST
Spain brings military discipline to COVID-19 contact tracing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Various European countries have used their armies for logistical support in tackling COVID-19, but hard-hit Spain is now bringing military discipline to a process that health experts say is key in stemming the spread of the pandemic: contact tracing.

At five army bases in Madrid, 150 volunteer soldiers spend their days calling people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, mapping recent social interactions, and asking those potentially infected to stay at home. "We try to impress upon them the idea that their help is vital to bringing an end to the chaos we are living through this year as soon as possible," Lt. Hector Sanchez said at the Goloso military base on the outskirts of Madrid, where he is in charge of 30 tracers.

"We can't check whether people are doing their bit and isolating. We want to think so, but obviously we can't control people," he said. With 741 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, Madrid is the epicentre of one of the worst national caseloads in western Europe. Spain has reported nearly 836,000 cumulative infections and 32,562 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.

Of the 2,000 troops the national government has offered to bolster local tracing efforts, 1,783 have been assigned across 15 of Spain's 17 regions, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference on Thursday. Spain has performed more than 10 million swab tests, but public health experts say testing alone is not enough, and emphasise the importance of contact tracing, a strategy used to interrupt the transmission of infectious diseases for decades.

Nationally, an average of three contacts is being identified for every person who tests positive, the Madrid-based Carlos III Institute of Health says. It is difficult to identify the origin of an outbreak in a populous area like Madrid, Sanchez said, and one infected person could infect two or three more, so his team had to move fast.

"Our job is to prevent it spreading to three more people, because then it is a never-ending chain."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Kings XI Punjab KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle...

Encore’s India Operation Amongst Champions of Inclusion and Designated One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India for Third Consecutive Year

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The Working Mother Research Institute WMRI, in partnership with the Avtar Group, Indias leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has awarded Encores India-based operations, ...

CPI(M)'s Tarigami calls for urgent steps to revive horticulture sector in J&K

CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday urged Jammu and Kashmir administration to take immediate steps for the revival of the horticulture sector in the region. In a communication to the Lieutenant Governors Advisor K K Sharma and ...

SC refuses to entertain plea of lawyers' body for Rs 20 lakh loan due to pandemic

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a lawyers body seeking direction to the Centre to waive interest on loan to its members and granting Rs 20 lakh credit to the association on account of financial problems being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020